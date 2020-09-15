Kristen Bell defends her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer

When Kristen Bell walked in on her daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, drinking non-alcoholic beer during their Zoom school sessions, she had a moment of panic.

“They’re just like sipping their (O’Doul’s) And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’” Bell recalled on the “Say Yes! with Carla Hall” podcast. “And then I remind myself, ‘You don’t care, Kristen. They can pretend like you're doing something wrong.'"

Bell, who is married to Dax Shepard, noted that her husband is a former drug and alcohol addict, and keeps O'Doul's in the house.

"If anything, it opens up the discussion for why Daddy has to drink nonalcoholic beer, because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking's not always safe," Bell explained.

Though Lincoln and Delta love the taste of O'Doul's, which contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, it's also about the nostalgia.

“When we had our first child… we’d walk around the neighborhood and he’d pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth,” “The Good Place” actress revealed. “It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.”

Bell went on to share that Lincoln and Delta will enjoy an O'Doul's at dinner and have even ordered it at restaurants.

“We’re like, ‘I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice.’ Right?’ There’s nothing wrong with it,” Bell reasoned. “We also talk to them very much about (Dax’s) sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can’t drink.”

Shepard celebrated his 16-year sober anniversary earlier this month. To mark the milestone, Bell shared a photo of a homemade card on Instagram that reads, “Happy sobriety Dady.”

“Happy birthday Daxy,” Bell captioned the picture. “Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo, K, L & D.”