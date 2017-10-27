Kristen Bell pumped breast milk 'on a giant screen' during 'Bad Moms' table read

share tweet pin email

The ladies of "A Bad Moms Christmas" have some pretty wild parenting stories of their own, as it turns out.

Hilarious pals Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn didn't have to dig too deep to recall their wackiest moments (so far!) in motherhood — which they shared Friday during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Take, for instance, the time Bell, 37, whipped out a breast pump and began pumping away while Skyping in to the first table read for the original "Bad Moms" flick.

Recalled Kunis, she and Hahn were in a room with the movie's other stars, when Bell — who shares daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard — appeared on "a giant screen" before them.

"As we're reading the script, you see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen and the rest of her body keeps getting out of the screen," Kunis, 34, shared. "It was just a giant face."

That's when everyone heard the sound of Bell's breast pump going.

"I didn't know I was on a movie projector. I would have loved a heads-up!"said Bell in her own defense. "I thought it was like, ‘We’re gonna Skype' and it would be on a computer."

Still, the actress has no regrets.

"I was home because I wasn’t going early because I still had a little one and I needed to pump," she added matter-of-factly. "I’m sorry, when you gotta do it, you gotta do it."

The men at the reading were oblivious to what Bell was doing, recalled the actresses.

"The boys in the room were like, "There's static on that. Can we check that call line?" said Bell.

But, the women knew. Said Hahn, 44, "There's no mistaking that sound."