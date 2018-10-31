Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Kristen Bell is a celeb mom who tends to keep photos of her children under wraps, so when she does post one of the little girls she shares with Dax Shepard, we're thrilled!

"The Good Place" star Bell posted this picture on Tuesday of Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, having some fun in the sun.

The location stamp indicates it was taken on a gorgeous sunny day at the Glamis Sand Dunes beach, which is located near California's border with Arizona and Mexico.

"Loving that sand dune life," she wrote in the caption.

Based on a second photo, we're guessing that this is an all-gals "wolfpack" gathering. How fun!

In general, we don't see much of Bell and Shepard's children, and that's intentional; when they do post pictures they don't show the girls' faces, for privacy reasons.

But we have gotten to see them at the Women's March, and heading off to school. Plus, we recently learned that mom makes sure to impart lessons while reading them classic fairy tales.

Of course, wherever mom and her kids are is a good place to be.