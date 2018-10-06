Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kristen Bell certainly adores her kids — but she's also not afraid to admit that sometimes they can be pretty gross!

Bell, who has two daughters with funnyman Dax Shepard, shares the dirty truth in the latest episode of her EllenTube "#Momsplaining" show, where she gets real about parenting topics. Along with some celebrity friends — including Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez — Bell talked about the grossest things her kids have ever done.

Appearing in a hazmat suit, the "Good Place" star got the conversation going.

"Hi, I'm Kristen Bell. And I had butt worms. Had. Relax," she said. "But it's not my fault. I got them from my beautiful, special children. Seriously, you guys, kids are gross."

Her famous pals later started to chime in. Kardashian West said that daughter North, her eldest with husband Kanye West, once exhibited some pretty poor oral hygiene by sticking her toothbrush in the toilet before brushing!

Lopez, who is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, reminisced about the joys of projectile vomiting.

Clarkson revealed a nasty incident involving son Remington, 2, doing some ice skating moves — in the family dog's poop!

Scarlett Johansson also shared a feces-related story that showed just how gross her daughter — and dog — were.

"There was poop all over the floor, like, on the wall," she explained. "I somehow also stepped in it. It was on my feet. And so, as I stood there, shocked that I had stepped in it, and it was on her and the wall, and I didn't even known how it all happened. My dog came in and started eating my daughter's poop."

Aside from celebrities, Bell also heard from everyday moms about the grossest things their kids had ever done — and got some really icky stories. One mom, Maya, shared that her son popped some used chewing gum in his mouth that he found under the table in a restaurant. Eek!

But in the end, as Bell points out, despite all the grody stories, moms wouldn't change a thing.