Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 6:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard may be hilarious storytellers, but when they tried teaching their oldest daughter about the birds and the bees, they ended up "boring her to death."

On Monday, the funny couple swung by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they shared what happened when their 5-year-old daughter, Lincoln, asked them how babies are made.

"She said, 'Well, where do babies come from?' and we were both like —" Bell, 38, said, pausing with a heavy sigh.

"Real talk," Shepard, 44, said.

After asking Lincoln to sit down, the couple began explaining the human body to her.

"We went through the anatomy. Penis, vagina, ovum, sperm," Shepard recalled. "We're laying it all out. We get right to the action —"

"Right to the good part," Bell interjected. "And she's like (irritated) 'OK, I gotta go outside.' And she just left."

"Yeah, she bailed," Shepard added. "She knows all the organs but when it got to the actual nuts and bolts of the operation ..."

"We bored her to death," said Bell.

In December, Shepard shared a rare photo of Bell with Lincoln and her little sister, Delta, 4.

The sweet shot, captured from behind, shows the trio sporting matching denim ensembles as they hold hands while gazing at a souped-up station wagon.

The proud family man captioned the cute pic, “Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon."