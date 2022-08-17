Kristen Bell shares rare glimpse of her daughters in new family vacation photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been making sweet memories with their children this summer.

On Tuesday, Bell, 42, shared on Instagram some photos of herself, Shepard, 47, and their kids, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, exploring the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho.

In one photo, Shepard held his daughter's hand while they walked near a waterfall, and in another snap, Bell held a lizard in front of one of their girls.

Bell didn't show her children's faces in the photos, instead placing a heart-shaped sticker over their heads.

In the post, Bell also shared a photo of herself and Shepard dining with a big group of people. Actor Jason Bateman is seen at the table along with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

In the caption, Bell thanked the late-night host and McNearney and gave actor Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott, a sweet birthday shoutout.

She wrote, "Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel — you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉."

Shepard also shared similar family pictures on Instagram earlier in the week and captioned them, "Heaven isn’t a place on Earth, but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown."

"Big Brown" is the name that Shepard has given his luxury RV that he's been traveling in with his family. It comes equipped with a king-sized bed, washer and dryer, a full-sized kitchen and two showers.

On Instagram, he shared another post of his travels with his family, including a photo of himself kissing Bell, a few snaps of their RV on the grass and a photo that Bell took of Shepard relaxing in what appeared to be a lake.

"Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end. #deadpresidents," Shepard captioned the post.