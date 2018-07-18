Kristen Bell got breakfast in bed — and a 'side pony' — for her birthday

share tweet pin email

Kristen Bell turned 38 on Wednesday, and with one post to Instagram, the "Good Place" star proved she had plenty to celebrate on her birthday.

For instance, having a family that would do this for her:

Bell kicked off her big day by sharing a picture that was taken while she was still in bed. In it, the mom of two smiles, shows off a new hairdo and holds up a plate brimming with what might just be the best breakfast sandwich ever. (Seriously, look at that yolk!)

"Today I woke up to breakfast in bed, immediately was given a side pony, and handed this beautiful birthday note," she wrote in the caption. "THIS is the good place!!!"

Indeed. After all, what could be better than having her daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, act as chef and stylist? Sure, the kids' dad, Dax Shepard, presumably helped out with that well-crafted meal, but still.

Well, the answer is, the aforementioned note is what could be better — and it was. (Be sure to swipe or click through her post to see that, too.)

Her girls — or at least little "Lincolng," whose signature is legible on the sheet, even if it's not spelled quite right — wrote a sweet message to their mother.

Probably.

It's hard to describe what that message was, exactly. There might be a "mommy" among the scribbles, but not being able to read it all hardly holds back the sentiment.

To a mother's eyes, that's a sincere love letter, and it would make any birthday brighter.