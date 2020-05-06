Kris Jenner shares unconventional way Khloe Kardashian learned about sex

When it came to learning about the birds and the bees, Khloe Kardashian didn't have the normal talk with mom Kris Jenner.

Instead, it was more of an accidental learning experience, according to a candid story Jenner told in an exclusive clip of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell."

"Khloe and her girlfriend were playing hide and go seek, so they hid under my bed," Jenner confessed, laughing the whole time. "But it happened to be late at night, as I was going to bed. And so they learned about the birds and the bees from being underneath my bed when it was being used. Let’s just put it that way."

Jenner wasn't the only celebrity parent admitting to some birds and the bees-related mishaps in the short, minute-long clip.

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen realized that she needed to have a talk with her kids after her oldest child had some interesting ideas about childbirth.

"One day one of them said ‘Where did I come out?’" Bowen said. "And my oldest said, from the back of the room ‘Duh, the belly button.’"

Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, admitted that they haven't engaged in sex-ed conversations with their kids yet.

"I don't talk about the birds and bees with my kids," Kate said bluntly.

"I just let them figure it out too," Oliver said. "I'm pretty sure they know, because I've asked them. I'm like, 'Hey, do you guys know what sex is?' And they're like, 'Yeah.' And I'm like, 'Well, what is it?' And they're like, 'We're not saying, it's embarrassing!'"

In the most recent episode of "Momsplaining," Kristen Bell and Ellen's executive producer Andy Lassner sat down to try to figure out the best way to have 'the talk' with kids. After hearing some tips from author and sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue, the pair sat down with a group of children to try to practice what they'd learned — with mixed results.