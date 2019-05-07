Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 7:36 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Kraft helps moms every day. After all, it is home to easy mac 'n cheese and Heinz ketchup, among other favorite family-friendly foods.

But for Mother's Day, Kraft is going above and beyond for moms ... and helping them take some time off on their special day. How? By paying for the babysitter!

"While Mother’s Day is a great day for appreciation, love and macaroni jewelry, the gift moms secretly really want is some downtime," the company wrote in a news release Tuesday. "Kraft celebrates moms and wants to alleviate the pressures of motherhood by encouraging them to take some time away this Mother’s Day and will in return cover the cost of a babysitter."

Mother's Day (which is on Sunday, so get your cards in the mail and plans booked now!) is traditionally a time for cards, flowers and meals. But as a recent Care.com article noted, Mom really wants some alone time more than almost anything else.

"Mother's Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn't stop the challenges of motherhood — temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters," Sergio Eleuterio, Head of Marketing for Kraft, said in the release. "With Kraft 'Mother's Day Away' we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves."

Still, baby sitter costs can keep mom from being able to enjoy that downtime, so Kraft is offering up to $50,000 to cover expenses. (And no, that isn't just for one person, even if it does feel like baby-sitting costs are soaring.) Here's how you can get in on the deal:

1. Get a Mother's Day baby sitter.

2. Get a receipt!

3. Submit your Mother's Day bill at www.kraftmothersdayaway.com.

4. Your maximum bill is $100, and the company will continue paying out until all the funds are exhausted.

5. One request per person, and you have to be in the US. Be sure to check the website for all details.

It might not be easy to realize that the best way you can honor your mom is to let her be somewhere else on Mother's Day. But if that's what she wants, that's what she should get!