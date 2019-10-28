Sign up for our newsletter

Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting the parenting police get her down.

When an online troll suggested it was time Kardashian's 4-year-old son, Reign, get a haircut, Kardashian told her to mind her own business.

The drama happened over the weekend when Kardashian took to Instagram to share a gallery of pics of her family's recent visit to a ranch. The photos included adorable snaps of Reign and his sister, Penelope, 7, enjoying time with horses.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Though the pics elicited mostly sweet remarks, one critic took issue with Reign's long locks, which have grown down past his shoulders. "She really need (sic) to cut his hair," she wrote.

Kardashian saw the comment and shot back, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own." She added that her son was a "happy boy."

When an online troll said it was time Kardashian's 4-year-old son, Reign, get a haircut, Kardashian told her to mind her own business. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The 40-year-old reality star shares Reign, Penelope and their big brother, Mason, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kardashian is hardly the only celebrity mom to be criticized for her child's hair. Tori Spelling and Jessica Simpson were both slammed for letting their kids dye their hair bright colors in recent months.

In fact, Pink was so perturbed by Simpson's critics, she dyed her 8-year-old daughter Willow's hair teal blue in a show of solidarity.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday," Pink wrote next to pics of Willow's hair transformation.

The Grammy winner added several hashtags, including #BlueHairDontCare, #GetYourOwnKids and #IllDyeYourHairTooLosers.