Kobe Bryant's 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, found a way to pay tribute to her late father and sister, Gianna, on the night of her winter formal.

In a photo Bryant's widow, Vanessa, posted to Instagram Sunday, Natalia can be seen in front of a mural of her dad and sister, with what appears to be a halo over their heads.

"My babies. Natalia. #winterformal," Vanessa captioned the photo of her daughter smiling in a blue-and-white dress.

It's been six weeks since the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people died when their helicopter crashed on the way to a basketball tournament at Mamba Sports Academy. Family, friends and fans gathered in late February at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakes player and his daughter. There, his wife spoke in public for the first time since the tragic accident. Her speech drew tears from attendants that included Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, while she also earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

"We love and miss you, Boo-Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day," Vanessa said at the event at the end of your speech. "We love you both and miss you forever and always."