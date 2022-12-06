Kirstie Alley's family meant the world to her.

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star was a beloved mom of two to William True, 30, who often goes by his middle name, and Lillie, 28.

In a Dec. 5 Instagram statement, the pair confirmed that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe in Season 7 of "Cheers." NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they wrote.

"Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," Lillie and William added.

William True Stevenson

William True, Kirstie Alley and Lillie Price visit "Late Show With David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on March 16, 2010 in New York City. Jeffrey Ufberg / WireImage

Kirstie became a mother when she adopted her son, William True, in 1992 with her then-husband, Parker Stevenson.

Alley and Stevenson were married from 1983 to 1997 and got together after her seven-year marriage to Bob Alley ended in 1977. The pair retained custody of both of their children.

When her son got married, Alley raved about his nuptials on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying that she felt good about her son and his girlfriend getting married because "they’re really in love."

“True’s got a level head," she said in 2010. "He’s a good guy. He’s very monogamous and he’s very sweet with her."

In 2016, True welcomed his first child, Waylon Tripp Parker, with his wife.

Alley celebrated the news when she said that she was a "proud Gammy" on Twitter.

Alley also talked about her son's fatherhood journey, telling People in 2017: “It’s heartwarming to see your own child have a child. ... I couldn’t have dreamt of anyone being better parents. I always knew my son would be because he loves babies, he’s always loved little kids, they’ve always gotten along really well with him.

“He’s just an excellent dad, really hands-on," she added. "Both of them are just amazing.”

Lillie Price Stevenson

Kirstie Alley and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson attend a gala together at The Pierre Hotel in New York City in 2011. G. Gershoff / WireImage

Alley and Stevenson adopted their second child, Lillie, in 1994.

And in 2017, Lillie announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Chaffee Burkhart Graham.

"Yesterday the love of my life asked me to marry him," she wrote alongside a romantic picture of them kissing in the snow while showing off her new ring. "There is no one in the world I would rather spend every day with. You are my favorite and I cannot wait to call you my husband!"

Lillie later welcomed her first child, Ripp Woodrow Graham, in 2021. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself holding her newborn son while her husband kissed her on the cheek.

"Thank you for making me a mother 💙," she wrote.

Alley celebrated the news when she shared a photo of the baby on Twitter. "Loook at my new grandson ! So damn cute!" Alley wrote. "Look at the mischief in his eyes."