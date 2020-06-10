Kirsten Dunst’s 2-year-old son, Ennis, ditched his diapers during quarantine.

“Yesterday we let him be naked all day and he’d pee outside in the grass,” Dunst told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “He was so happy he could pee like a dog. It helps him with his potty training. He was pushing so hard to try to pee because he liked it so much.”

Dunst, 38, and her husband, Jesse Plemons, have been in New Zealand since Jan. when the movie they were filming was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' son, Ennis, in 2019. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The couple rented a house in a rural area outside of Auckland.

“For our son to have some grass to run on,” Dunst explained. “There’s horses around here. And we have two old cats living with us, one of whom, Sid, brings us a mouse every night.”

Recently, Sid gifted Dunst and the "Friday Night Lights" alum with a rabbit.

“I’ve never seen so much carcass in my life,” the “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” actress recalled. “I picked up an eyeball the other night.”

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

Needless to say, the pair, who met on the set of “Fargo” in 2015, are looking forward to returning to their home in Toluca Lake, California.

“One thing I am most excited about it just sitting and listening to records. Jesse and I have a killer sound system,” Dunst said. “We shut off all the lights and we sit in the triangle — that’s what we call the spot where the sound is perfect — and it feels like, certain records, it’s like watching ‘The Godfather' for the first time. I’ve cried. It feels like a religious experience.”

“A good cry would feel good right about now,” Dunst added.