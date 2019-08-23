Kirsten Dunst is embracing her post-baby body.

The actress, 37, opened up about body confidence and working after giving birth in a recent interview with Net-a-Porter.

Kirsten Dunst is full of body confidence. Araya Diaz / WireImage

“The benefit of growing up with [celebrity],” she said, “is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress. I haven’t worked out once since I had my baby. I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh I have to get my abs back.’ I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive.”

Dunst and her fiance, actor Jesse Plemons, welcomed a son, Ennis, last year.

Before they started dating, Dunst and Plemons played a married couple on "Fargo" in 2015. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Working as a new mom has been challenging, Dunst said, explaining that it was difficult to juggle motherhood with the intense filming schedule of her new Showtime series, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Dunst, who is also executive producer on the show, often had just one night to learn nearly 50 pages of new lines for the next day of filming.

“I cried to my mother-in-law in the second week,” Dunst told Net-a-Porter. “It was the hardest job I’ve ever taken, right after five months off with a baby. I was so tired. I would bring home a tuna sandwich from the craft services table. I would take a bath, and then eat my sandwich in bed while I read the pages and learned lines for the next day.”

"I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress," Dunst said. John Shearer / Getty Images

The actress also revealed that after her son was born, she decided to make some major changes to her closet. She wanted to embrace the body she has now, rather than wish she was a different size, so she got rid of tons of sample-size gowns, and anything else that didn’t fit her anymore.

“I want to look nice for how I look now,” she said. “There was a time when I was like, ‘S---! I don’t fit into anything anymore.’ I just bought clothes in the size I am now. I don’t care.”