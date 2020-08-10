Sweet kindergarten teacher reassures parents that kids will be OK

Sending a child to school for the first time is always nerve-racking — but this fall, parents face the added stress of doing it during the coronavirus epidemic.

Dana Kimmell, a kindergarten teacher in Canyon, Texas, wants to alleviate some of that worry. Last week, Kimmell outlined exactly what incoming families can expect and shared it on her Facebook page.

Kimmell wrote the open letter in response to a post written by two kindergarten teachers, which includes lines such as “Sorry you don’t see my smile. Please don’t be frightened, please don’t cry ... if I could I would hold your hand & guide you down the hall, but I need to keep my distance.”

“Dear Kindergarten Parent, Let me help you understand what our babies are walking into,” Kimmell began in her now-viral post. “I’m so happy you are in my class! Look at my cool face shield!! Do I look like an astronaut? Maybe you’ll get an astronaut helmet too! ... Let’s learn a hand washing song! Are you ready?”

Kimmell assures moms and dads that she will help the children acclimate to social distancing and that they will always feel safe and loved.

“Teaching kindergarteners is my passion and I can assure you, there are teachers all around the world preparing their classrooms as you read this. Preparing their hearts to completely adore 24 new babies,” she explained. “NEVER would we allow school to be fearful for them because of us.”

Kimmell’s uplifting message has been shared more than 40,000 times. In the comments, many people revealed that they were terrified after reading the original "Welcome to Kindergarten" post and said Kimmell's words made them feel better.

“My kindergartner is SO excited to start real school and I want him to have a positive experience. This put my mind a little more at ease,” wrote one person.

Added another, “Our school has mandated masks for all grades, and I was truly worried about my child’s experience. She’s my baby. I’ve been a (stay-at-home mom) her entire life. I don’t want school to be scary for her. Thank you for bringing comfort to my heart.”

