Kim Kardashian West shares adorable 1st photo of babies True and Chicago together

New mom Khloe Kardashian turned 34 on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, big sister Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet sentiment and even sweeter photo on social media.

Behold the birthday girl, smiling alongside her sister — and their little girls!

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & canât wait for the years ahead. Letâs celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!" Kim wrote. "This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

For fans, this photo was a chance to see Kim's 5-month-old daughter, Chicago West, and Khloe's 2-month-old daughter, True Thompson, sans any fancy photo filters.

While 2018 has seen the arrival of three new members of the Karadashian-Jenner family — including sister Kylie Jenner's 4-month-old, Stormi Webster — it's rare for followers to get a glimpse of the little ones without Snapchat or Instagram filters that give them teddy bear ears, hair flowers or flaming halos.

In the photo Kim and Khloe posed for, both of their girls are seated on Khloe's lap, with Chicago sporting a big smile just like her mom and aunt, while little True puts her best pout forward.

So adorable! And they're already so photogenic! These little apples certainly didn't fall far from the tree.