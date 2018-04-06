Kim Kardashian West's latest photo of baby Chicago may be the cutest one yet

share tweet pin email

Gather 'round, everybody. Kim Kardashian West just shared a brand-new photo of baby Chicago, the latest addition to the West family, and — fair warning — you will melt from so much cuteness.

This week, the reality TV star and entrepreneur has been rolling out photos from her family's Easter celebration on her Instagram. A picture she posted Friday finds Kardashian West cradling Chicago, who was born Jan. 15, while seated next to husband Kanye West.

Just look at Kanye looking at her! And look at that face! We're swooning, too.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West shared the first full family photo of the Wests, also taken over Easter. The picture shows 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 2-month-old Chicago posing with Mom and Dad. North is also holding up a peace sign because kids will truly never stop loving peace signs.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," Kardashian West wrote in a caption. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

The mom of three also wrote in a tweet, "One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saint's shirt because he kept running away lol."

Other photos Kardashian West shared from Easter include a sweet photo of little Saint petting a duckling, and kids — including two of Kourtney Kardashian's children, Penelope and Mason Disick — going all-in on a game of tug of war.

Easter pics coming soon on my app A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

Such a fun-filled holiday for the West clan!