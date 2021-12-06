Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s son Saint is growing up so fast!

The reality television star and mom of four celebrated Saint’s 6th birthday by sharing a series of never-before-seen photos on Instagram on Sunday.

The snaps included pictures of Saint dancing around in a lime green matching set, posing with face paint next to his mom and both of them making silly faces at the camera.

“My baby Saint is 6 today!” Kardashian West, 41, gushed in the caption. “There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills.”

She joked, “I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!”

Kardashian West thanked her oldest son for “being my bestie with the best snuggles.”

At the end of the post she wrote, “You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!”

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “The absolute cutest!!!!!!!! We all love you Sainty!!!!!”

Along with the adorable birthday tribute, Kardashian West added a few cute videos of Saint to her Instagram stories. In one clip, Saint playfully refuses to give his mom a kiss.

So sweet! Instagram

She also spliced together a few videos that show Saint throwing a baseball pitch with West and riding on his father’s shoulders.

Throughout the day, Kardashian West uploaded pictures of rainbows she happened to see to her Instagram stories.

“OMG a 6th rainbow for Saints 6th Birthday!,” she wrote and added six rainbow emoji. “I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at one!”

Crediting her late father, Robert Kardashian, for the rare sight, she continued, “Thanks dad! I’ll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis.”

Grandmother Kris Jenner joined in on the birthday wishes as well.

“Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!!,” Jenner wrote on Instagram next to images of Saint cuddling with her siblings and family. “Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile!”

Jenner continued to praise her grandson and said, “You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such a amazing grandson!! You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

She called Saint her “little angel” before including multiple “I love yous.”

Kardashian West and West share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from her husband in February.

In November, Kardashian West launched a TikTok page, called “@kimandnorth” with her oldest daughter, North.

So far, the mother and daughter have shared videos showcasing their day-to-day lives.

One post features the duo dancing and singing along to Adele’s “Easy On Me.”