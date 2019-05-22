Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 9:36 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

When Kim Kardashian West posted a picture of her fourth child, Psalm West, she probably didn’t realize she gave fans a glimpse of more than her new son.

The snapshot, which has since been removed from Instagram, showed the newest addition to the Kardashian-West clan sleeping in a crib with padded bumpers, blankets and other loose items, which experts deem wildly unsafe.

“This is how NOT to put your baby down to sleep,” one commenter wrote. “The snuggle pod should not be used in a cot and at night time. The baby should not be over-wrapped … There should be NO cot bumpers!!!”

Another shared: “Congratulations!! However PLEASE consider removing all that bedding and soft base from the crib. A baby should sleep on a firm, flat surface.”

Experts agree. There is just too much in the crib and this is especially dangerous for a newborn.

“Younger babies up to 4 months of age are at the highest risk for sleep-related deaths,” Dr. Lana Gagin, a pediatrician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told TODAY Parents. “(But) we recommend strict safe sleep practices up until 12 months of age."

While there are numerous products that promise safe and comfortable sleeping for babies, Gagin said that the American Academy of Pediatrics actually advises against using them and recommends placing little to nothing in the crib.

“Place your baby on his or her back on a firm sleep surface, such as a crib or bassinet, with a tight fitting mattress with a tight fitting sheet,” she said. “The crib should be essentially bare.”

This means stuffed animals and blankets have no place in a crib.

“Parents need to avoid using any soft objects in the bed, and this includes crib bumpers, blankets, pillows, soft toys (and baby positioners),” Gagin said.

A soft sleep surface and soft items can actually cause a pocket of air that makes it difficult for babies to breathe and can lead to death. About 3,500 babies in the United States die annually from sleep related deaths, such as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), she said.

“Unfortunately, it can happen to anyone,” Gagin said.

Parents of babies under 2 months old can swaddle their children with their arms out but as soon as they roll over on their own parents should stop swaddling. While some might worry that babies are cold, they don't need blankets or hats to regulate their body temperature. One layer of clothes keeps a baby warm.

“That should be enough for baby to feel comfortable,” she said.

Co-sleeping puts babies at risk for sleep-related deaths so parents should place their babies in their own crib. In addition to keeping the crib free of soft items parents can take a few other measures to assure their babies are safe.

“Offering a baby a pacifier at nap or bedtime has been shown to decrease the risk of sudden infant death syndrome,” she said.

And, making sure babies have all their vaccinations protects children from untimely sleep deaths.

“That is something that is very very important for new parents to keep in mind. It has been shown to reduce SIDS,” Gagin explained.