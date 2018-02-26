Kim Kardashian West posts 1st photo of daughter Chicago and it's so adorable

share tweet pin email

Everyone, gather around Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram account! She’s just released the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago West.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

The proud mom on Monday afternoon shared an adorable photo of herself cradling Chicago. (The teddy bear filter adds an extra dose of cuteness.) The caption is short and to the point: “Baby Chicago.”

Chicago previously made a brief cameo in Kylie Jenner’s YouTube video on Feb. 4 announcing the arrival of Jenner's own child, Stormi.

Youtube Kardashian West appeared with Chicago in Kylie Jenner's baby announcement video earlier this month.

Now, Chicago is on her mom’s Instagram page, and we can’t look away. Seriously, how cute are those ears?!

Kardashian West, 37, and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Chicago, their third child, via surrogate last month. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint.

The reality star’s family is experiencing a major baby boom at the moment: In addition to Kylie’s little one, sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.