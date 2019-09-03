Kim Kardashian West is once again facing mommy shaming.

The reality TV star recently posted on Instagram a sweet photo with her 6-year-old daughter, North.

“Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!” she wrote in the caption.

While some focused on the cute mother-daughter moment, others zeroed in on North’s hoop earrings, calling them inappropriate for a child.

“So cute but my daughter WOULD NEVER be wearing those big hoop earrings at such a young age,” one person commented on the post. “Come on mama keep your baby girl humble! some beautiful diamond (studs) fit so much better on a young girl.”

Another commenter wrote: “Let her be a kid. Take those earrings off her.”

However, others came to Kardashian West’s defense, saying North was probably just playing dress-up.

“Y’all really will come for her regardless of what she does,” one fan wrote. “Like you didn’t play dress-up with earrings when you were little.”

“Little girls are allowed to wear hoops, people,” another commented. “They love to dress up and wear Mommy's things. I did it, too. Not a big deal.”

Another person pointed out that what North wears is nobody's business.

“People hate so much that North is wearing hoops. Like are you the mother? No. Let Kim decide what she can and can’t wear,” she wrote. “North is her daughter anyway. She looks super cute and sassy!"

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian loved the photo of her sister and niece.

“You two are amazing!!!! Besties for life <3,” she commented on the photo.

Khloe frequently rocks big hoop earrings, so it's possible North was taking style inspiration from her aunt.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has been criticized for her parenting on social media. She faced backlash on Instagram after sharing a photo of her then-2-year-old son, Saint, appearing to use a pacifier.

The mom also faced widespread criticism when she posted a photo showing her fourth child, Psalm, sleeping in a crib lined with blankets and other loose items, which experts say is unsafe for a baby. (She has since removed that photo from Instagram.)

Kardashian West hasn’t commented on the backlash to her latest photo, but she recently posted another picture of North in a cute, neon outfit without any earrings in sight — suggesting that the hoops were just a fun, temporary look for her daughter.