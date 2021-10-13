There’s nothing like the brutal honesty of kids!

Kim Kardashian West revealed that her oldest child, North, has a funny, go-to comeback during arguments: a critique of the family’s famously minimalist, all-white home decor.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?'" Kardashian West, 40, said during a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ new digital series, “Mom Confessions.”

“She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house,” she continued.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shares four children with rapper Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She filed for divorce from West in February.

Kardashian West continued to answer several rapid-fire questions about parenting, including one about her mishaps.

“My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easily sometimes,” she said. “And bribes. I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

She was also candid when answering the question: “What’s a trait of yours your child has that you wish they didn’t?”

“Maybe my love for makeup because they’re too young,” she said. “I don’t know, but then I kind of like it because they’re super creative and they do fun costume looks. Maybe my love for sweets.”

She also explained she aspires to be completely honest with her children, but that wasn't always the case.

“I really try not to lie to my kids,” she said. “I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a play date or things like that, and I just realized quickly that it wasn’t going to work for me. And I’d rather be honest with my kids.”

As an experienced mom of four, Kardashian West also shared some comforting advice for first-time expecting parents.

“Everyone’s winging it. Just wing it,” she said. “You’ll figure it out.”