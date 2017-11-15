Kim Kardashian West accidentally reveals the gender of baby No. 3 on 'Ellen'

share tweet pin email

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are having their third child, and this one will be ... a girl!

The 37-year-old mom-to-be (who's having her next child via a surrogate) revealed the news on Wednesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and we can kind of credit 4-year-old North West for letting the gender detail slip.

"My daughter thinks she’s tricky," Kardashian West explained on the show. "We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, 'You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want (North) to feel that something's coming and for her to really understand it.'"

That explains why Kardashian West held a cherry blossom-themed shower over the weekend. Also, it was a great excuse for a party. But North understood it all in a very specific way: more things for her to play with!

My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

"People brought toys and gifts and (North) was opening them all up the next day," Kardashian West told DeGeneres. "And she goes, 'Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they're all OK for Baby Sister.'"

That said, it's not clear if North is willing to include her baby brother, Saint, who turns 2 on Dec. 5, in this quality control exercise.

And apparently, while North is excited about her new sibling-to-be, getting the word out to the toddler "was a little trickier," Kardashian West admitted.

Mommy & Son day today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

So, now that we know the gender of the child, what's in a name? The Wests haven't decided yet, but they're crowdsourcing.

"At the baby shower, I was like, 'I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,'" Kardashian West said. "We're freaking out, we have no name."

North has an idea: Star West, which is what she calls her toy llama.

"I'm not vibing with it," said Kardashian West.

