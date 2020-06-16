Kim Kardashian's son answers questions about his mom in hilarious card

Sign up for our newsletter

Kim Kardashian is a negligent teen mom — at least, according to a hilarious fill-in-the-blank worksheet completed by her 4-year-old son, Saint.

“My Sainty made me this for Mother’s Day,” Kardashian, 39, captioned an Instagram story on Friday.

Kim Kardashian shared the hilarious fill-in-the-blank worksheet her 4-year-old son, Saint, completed for Mother's Day. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the exercise titled “All About My Mom,” Saint claims Kardashian is 11 and likes “to leave me alone.” Their favorite bonding activity is buying apps on the iPad and Kardashian’s favorite food is asparagus.

Though the reality star clearly took her little boy’s school project in stride, she couldn’t resist adding her own thoughts.

“WTF?” she commented on Saint’s statement leaving him alone. Kardashian also noted that she “hates” asparagus.

She also made a tiny tweak to Saint’s last answer. When finishing the sentence, “As you can see my mom is special because…,” Saint responded, “she snuggles me and buys things for me.”

In her correction, Kardashian crossed out the shopping part and replied, “Best thing ever!!!! He got this right for sure!!!!”

Kardashian didn't dispute Saint's claims that she likes to watch TV and is really good at working out.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to 2-year-old Chicago, 13-month-old Psalm and North, who celebrated her 7th birthday on Monday.

“I can’t believe you are 7,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!”