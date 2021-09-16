Kim Kardashian says she's 'carpool mom' for her neighborhood

Kim Kardashian opened up about her children's wildly different personalities on the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" — and shared how they impact her household's morning routine.

Kardashian has four kids with rapper Kanye West, whom she is currently in the process of divorcing. The conversation began after DeGeneres showed a photo of 3-year-old Chicago standing in her mom's expansive closet.

"(Chicago) is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup," Kardashian said. "All my kids are so different. North is, like, goth. She's into Hot Topic .. she puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just a full goth girl. Saint is, like, a video game tech whiz, like amazing, and Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars. Every kid is so different."

Kardashian added that Chicago hangs out in her closet "all the time" and is essentially a "little princess" who loves anything pink or princess-themed. However, DeGeneres was more focused on how 8-year-old North learned about the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

"I have no idea," Kardashian admitted. "I think TikTok? I don't know."

While she said her kids can give her "a hard time," Kardashian said she "got really lucky" with their distinct personalities. Still, one child in particular throws a wrench into their morning routine.

"North, I thought she was going to grow out of this 'I want to be an only child' phase," said Kardashian. "She hasn't. It's a struggle to even go to school."

To get her kids to the classroom, Kardashian said that she has become her neighborhood's "carpool mom."

"There'll be times where (North) is like, 'I'm not riding in a car with my brother,' so morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood," Kardashian said. "I'm like the carpool mom. I go to like three houses every morning to pick up kids, and I have to make it a thing."

"Sometimes we do have to take two cars because we've agreed to pick up so many, and I have to separate the kids because (North) wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends, so I have to trade off," she added. "It’s always a thing."

