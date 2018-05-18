share tweet pin email

Yesterday Kim Kardashian shared a snapshot of North and Saint in the tub on Instagram and sparked a debate about how much parents should show of their children online.

“You flashed your jewelry and nearly got killed. Don’t flash your children. Kim, wise up. I love you but please protect your children,” Instagram user Missspiriti35 wrote.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Another user la_querendona said: “Why would you share this picture to the world? I understand you are a young mother but someone needs to advise you that your children in their private time is ONLY for mommy and daddy."

Others praised the mom of three for showing her children simply being children.

Rebeccadettloff said: “This is a very cute photo, not showing ANY private parts so people really need to stop making issue with EVERY single thing.”

But some experts worry that pictures of children in baths, on the toilet or without clothes exposes them to predators. Last month, the Child Rescue Coalition launched a campaign @KidsforPrivacy to educate parents about overexposing their children on social media.

“We are trying to help parents with the education about the need for privacy, that they can protect children online and change behavior for people who are overexposing their kids,” Carly Yoost, Founder and CEO of Child Rescue Coalition, told TODAY in April.

The problem? Parents don’t understand how many people see their pictures.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that they can end up in the wrong hands,” Yoost said.

It’s perfectly natural for parents to take snapshots of their children in the tub or potty training and parenting experts don’t think they should stop. But they should consider where they show them.

“I totally get why every parent takes bathtub pictures because they are flipping adorable,” Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a parenting expert and TODAY Tastemaker, told TODAY. “Let kids be kids. But that doesn’t obligate you to post their journey on social media minute by minute.”

Sharing such pictures can create parenting headaches later on.

“At some point, Ms. Kardashian is going to have to say to her 13-year-old daughter ‘I don’t want you to send pictures of yourself half-dressed,’” said Gilboa. “This really undermines her argument.’”

Blessings A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

Gilboa said that children “won’t forget” when their parents act like hypocrites. If parents do not want their children sharing scantily-clad pictures of themselves, parents have to model that same restraint. But she doesn’t recommend a total social media ban.

“If you post nothing ever that doesn’t give you a chance to be a guide for your child,” she said. “We have to be more digitally fluent before our kids are in the game.”

One way parents can model smart online behavior is by asking their children to consent the pictures parents post. Starting at the age of reason, about 4-years-old, children can approve of how their parents use their pictures. This helps them learn they control what happens to their image and body and that they, too, have to respect other people’s boundaries.

“If they say, ‘No,’ you have to not do it,” she said. “You have to treat them how they deserve to be treated and how they should treat others.”