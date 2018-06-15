share tweet pin email

The Kardashian-West family had something big to celebrate Friday, as little North West turned 5.

Mom Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to share a sweet party pic and a beautiful message about her daughter.

"My baby girl turns 5 today," she wrote. "Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined."

Kardashian West, who has two other children, 2-year-old son Saint and 5-month-old daughter Chicago, marveled about her growing girl.

"I can’t believe (you're) so big now!" the reality TV star continued. "The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!"

And, since North is so big now, Mom added a special request on the special occasion: "P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

While Kardashian West awaits a truce between the tiny tykes — good luck with that! — grandma Kris Jenner took time out to share her own message to North.

"I love you so much," she wrote in a caption alongside a collection of photos of the birthday girl. "You are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady!"

Here's hoping North's cake was as sweet as all those sentiments.