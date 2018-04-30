share tweet pin email

If you've been wondering how Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West came up with the name "Chicago" for their new baby girl, wonder no more.

Kardashian visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday, and revealed all: Chicago, you see, is West's hometown.

"That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from," she told DeGeneres.

DeGeneres reminded her that when they'd spoken about baby names, Kardashian had been emphatic about liking single-syllable names. "Chicago is not a single syllable," DeGeneres pointed out.

"Yeah, it kind of messes with me," admitted Kardashian, 37, "I'm not going to lie."

Still, it wasn't a rock-solid first choice. As she explained, they thought about her grandmother's name Jo after her grandmother Mary Jo, or maybe Grace. West, 40, initially considered naming the baby after his mother Donda West, who died in 2007.

"He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name, too, but I just wasn't sure," said Kardashian. "It's so much to live up to."

And so, the Windy City became the girl's new name. "I just felt Chicago was cool and different," said Kardashian.

Kardashian and West already have two children: daughter North, 4; and son Saint, 2. The couple have been married since 2014.

It's been a very busy 2018 for Kardashian and Jenner babies! Chicago arrived via surrogate January 15; Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi on February 1; and Khloe Kardashian gave birth to True on April 12.

So far, Kardashian reports her kids just adore their new sibling, especially Saint.

"He loves his little sister; he's so sweet with her," she said. "I always have to watch out for him, he smothers her and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib ... usually his big hair is like all over her face."

