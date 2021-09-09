Watch North West call out mom Kim Kardashian for using a fake voice

Kim Kardashian just got roasted by her 8-year-old daughter, North.

On Wednesday, Kardashian was filming a Instagram story promoting a subscription beauty box when she was interrupted by her eldest child.

“Why do you talk different?” North wanted to know.

“Why do I talk different for what?” Kardashian, 40, replied.

“For your videos,” North said.

Though Kardashian is one of the most well-known pioneers of vocal fry — a voice quality characterized by a low-pitched, raspy sound — she appeared shocked by North's observation.

“For my videos I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different. How do I talk different?” she asked. “Guys, do you think I talk different when I talk about contour?”

A resounding “yeah” from North’s cousin Penelope Disick, 9, is heard in the background.

“How do I talk?” Kardashian asked.

She didn't need to twist North's arm. The little girl, who Kardashian shares with estranged husband Kanye West, was more than happy to demonstrate.

“Guys! So today I got this newww maaaask and these new bronzers, I got thisss,” North said in an exaggerated influencer voice, as Penelope snickered.

Luckily, the KKW Beauty founder took the impression in stride and went on to show the craft project that North and Penelope were busy working on: applying fake lashes to fruit.

“I’m so glad that my beauty products can be used,” Kardashian laughed.

North, who appears to be an absolute legend in the making, managed to get in one more quip.

“You sure you’re really glad?” she shot back. “Cause you always say you’re glad, and you’re mad.”

Kim Kardashian's fans can't get enough of North West. kimkardashian/ Instagram

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" drew to a close in June after 15 years and 20 seasons. Ahead of the series finale, Kardashian reflected on how different she and her siblings sounded in October 2007, when the show first aired.

"That's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters," Kardashian told Vogue. "We are blown away — it's the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices; we have completely different voices."

Related video: