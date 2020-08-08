Kanye West and his daughter North West are letting loose with a few dance moves, just in time for the weekend.

The 43-year-old rapper appeared to be in a joyful mood in a short but sweet home video he shared on Twitter of him and North having fun.

"It's Friday, then it's Saturday, Sunday..." West sang before he jumped out of a golf cart and started dancing as "Push the Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers.

North, 7, also hopped out of the golf cart and joined her dad's impromptu dance party. The oldest daughter of West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, smiled as she busted a move. Mom can be heard laughing off-camera, as she was probably the one behind the phone filming.

Kanye West and his daughter North West on March 2, 2020 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

West did a move from the "Hip Hop Harry" dance circle that's trending on social media and tried to get North to emulate him. After a quick dance, North then got back in the golf cart but continued to smile and move to the music as her dad hilariously tried to keep up with the golf cart he had previously jumped out of.

The sweet family video comes weeks after West, who announced he is running for president, gave a rambling speech during a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, in which he broke down crying when saying that he and Kardashian West nearly terminated their first pregnancy. The "Jesus Is King" artist also posted a series of now-deleted tweets, including some criticizing his wife of six years.

Kardashian West released a statement addressing her husband's behavior and his bipolar disorder.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," the mother of four wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

West later took to Twitter to apologize to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, saying, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The famous couple are parents to four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.