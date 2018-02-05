Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn baby makes first appearance

share tweet pin email

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" family to welcome a baby to the world, but another new arrival made an appearance in a video she shared Sunday.

After announcing the birth of her daughter — and confirming her pregnancy at the very same time — Jenner posted a YouTube clip showing the time leading up to her happy news.

There were messages from friends, glimpses of sonograms, family gatherings and one blink-and-you'd-miss-it moment featuring Jenner's big sister Kim Kardashian holding her own bundle of joy, 3-week old Chicago West. (See Chicago at the 8:26 mark!)

Kardashian and husband Kanye West celebrated the arrival of their third child, via gestational carrier, on Jan. 15. Four days later, they revealed Chicago's name.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Now fans of the family finally get a look at the little one.

Chi has two siblings back home — sister North, 4, and brother Saint, 2.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

But she'll have two other playmates even closer to her age — her cousins, including Kylie's new daughter and Khloe Kardashian's baby-to-be, who's due in the spring.