Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally revealed their new baby's name.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her rapper hubby welcomed their third child, another daughter, on Monday, but have kept her name under wraps ever since.

Finally, on Friday, Kardashian, 37, revealed the little one's name on her official website. Everybody welcome ... drumroll, please ...

Chicago West.

Fans of the couple likely know rapper West was born in Atlanta, but raised in Chicago and lived for years in the Windy City. (His late mother, Donda C. West, was a former chair of the English Department at Chicago State University.)

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Thanks to a tweet Kardashian shared Friday, fans can likely guess what the family will be calling little Chicago for short.

"North, Saint & Chi," wrote the reality TV vet, referring, of course, to the pair's two oldest kids, 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint, who are reportedly thrilled about their new sibling.

Sister Khloe took to Twitter to praise the name, also clarifying its pronunciation ("shy").

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Kardashian has kept in touch with fans throughout the week about her new little bundle of joy, even revealing new intimate details about what it was like for her and West, 40, to hire a gestational surrogate in a post on her website.

The happy mom-of-three wrote that her surrogate gave the couple "the greatest gift one could give."

We're thrilled to finally say hello to little Chi!