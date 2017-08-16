Kim Kardashian: Kanye and I are 'definitely trying' for a 3rd child

share tweet pin email

North and Saint may soon have a younger sibling!

Kim Kardashian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she and Kanye West are trying for Baby No. 3.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

"I hope so," said the 36-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman, when asked if the couple's young family would be growing. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star, who graces the magazine's September cover along with the rest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner ladies, tied the knot with her rapper husband in 2014.

The couple are already parents to two adorable kids, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months.

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Kardashian was candid about her fertility struggles with her first two pregnancies. She also suffered with placenta accreta, a high-risk condition that causes the placenta to embed deeply into the uterine wall, with each child.

Besties A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

"My mom (Kris Jenner) was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal," the star wrote on her personal blog.

Though she and her hubby desperately want another child, Kardashian confessed she isn't eager to be on camera while pregnant again. The star revealed that she regretted filming so many episodes of her famed reality show while she was expecting.

"I looked like such a cow and I can’t stand to see those episodes," she said jokingly. "I would say, ‘Try to film me more from chest up, so it looks better,’ but I look like a blob."