Kim Kardashian hired a pianist to wake up her kids to Christmas music every morning

Kim Kardashian West chooses “Jingle Bells” over alarm bells.

During the holiday season, the reality star has a musician come into her home to play Christmas music each day to get her kids out of bed.

“Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids,” Kardashian captioned a video on her Instagram stories Sunday that features a man at a piano tickling the ivories.

Kim Kardashian West says Grammy winner Philip Cornish plays Christmas music each morning to get her kids out of bed. kimkardashian/ Instagram

The musician doesn’t appear to be your everyday wake-up-call pianist, either. No, Grammy-winning musician Philip Cornish, who is the music director for Kardashian West’s soon-to-be ex-husband Ye (previously known as Kanye West), is the one decking the halls of her home every morning.

Kardashian West and Ye are parents to four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

While Kardashian West may appear eccentric for having someone come into her house to put an end to her children’s silent night, she has tried to show that she’s just like millions of other soccer moms out there by leading the carpool to get her kids to school.

“There’ll be times where (North) is like, ‘I’m not riding in a car with my brother,’ so morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in September.

“I’m like the carpool mom. I go to like three houses every morning to pick up kids, and I have to make it a thing.”

“Sometimes we do have to take two cars because we’ve agreed to pick up so many, and I have to separate the kids because (North) wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends, so I have to trade off,” she added. “It’s always a thing.”