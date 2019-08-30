Four kids are plenty, according to Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star turned business mogul explained Thursday on Instagram why she's not planning on having any more children with husband Kanye West.

"I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention," Kardashian, 38, wrote.

Kim Kardashian said she loves her babies, but four kids is plenty. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Earlier she'd put out a call for questions from fans through the app's Questions Sticker feature, writing, "I've never done this before, so ask me anything!" Kardashian was responding to a fan who asked her if she wanted more kids.

She and West have four children: Psalm, Saint, Chicago and North, ranging from three months to 6 years old.

Four kids certainly keep the couple busy, but according to a TODAY survey of moms, three is actually the most stressful number of kids. (Apparently there's just "not enough space in your head for perfectionism when you get to four or more kids," one mom told us!)

And Kardashian has other ventures keeping her busy, too. She recently launched a new shapewear line, which has been plagued by backlash after she initially introduced it under the name, Kimono, although she has since announced she's changing the name to SKIMS.