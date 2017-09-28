It's official! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting Baby No. 3 via a surrogate.
Kardashian confirmed the news herself at the end of an extended trailer for Season 14 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
The 36-year-old reality star and businesswoman can be seen talking on the phone with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33.
"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks.
"The person's pregnant?" Khloe answers before Kim gushes, "We're having a baby!"
Kardashian has long made it known that she and rapper West, 40, wanted to give their kids — daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1 — a younger sibling. But the path to Baby No. 3 has been anything but easy.
In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired last April, the reality star, who suffered with high-risk placenta accreta while pregnant with both of her children, revealed she experienced complications after undergoing a procedure that would have allowed her to carry another baby.
She also revealed that she and West were considering hiring a surrogate.
"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," said the star.
10 years of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': Kris Jenner, Kim K look backPlay Video - 6:01
10 years of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': Kris Jenner, Kim K look backPlay Video - 6:01
More video
Can you pull off high-waisted pants? Fashion expert demonstrates how
Ex-CIA interrogator demonstrates how to spot the liars in your life
Ladies of ‘Saturday Night Live’ tell Megyn Kelly about show’s new season
Chris Darden, Fred and Kim Goldman talk about O.J. Simpson’s imminent release
The new trailer delivered such happy news from the couple — and considering the pregnancy rumors in the family, there will be a lot to keep up with on "KUWTK" this season.
Season 14 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!