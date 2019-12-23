You may know the Christmas story — but did you know that Mary was doing laundry when the angel visited her to tell her she was pregnant? Or that the three wise men gifted baby Jesus with stuffed animals, diapers and fancy sneakers?

In a viral video produced by Southland Christian Church, a group of kids from the Kentucky church's children's ministry are interviewed by church staff about their take on the Christmas story. The video shows adult actors dressed as biblical characters, sheep and even stars, acting out the kids' funny retelling of the iconic tale.

Kids tell the Christmas story in an adorable way in a viral video produced by Southland Christian Church. YouTube|Southland Christian Church

"She was just doing laundry and then the angel just appeared and she was really scared," one child says as Mary is visited by Gabriel with news of her baby-to-be.

Later, Mary and Joseph ride into "Bethle-ha-ha-ham" in search of lodging, only to be turned away and end up delivering Jesus in a stable.

Hanna Wahlbrink, creative director at Southland Christian Church, says that she and her team produced the video for the church's Christmas Eve service in 2015. One year later, the video is filling people across the world with holiday spirit, and has received more than 15 million views on Facebook.

"We didn't ask them to say anything specific," Whalbrink said of her adorable cast. "We really wanted the kids to take the lead.

When the wise men and shepherds arrive to visit the new arrival, Jesus is gifted with stuffed animals, diapers, wipes, milk and Air Jordans. And with, "Gold, Frankenstein, and myrrh," according to one child.

"I don't know how it would survive in that barn," a child comments about the baby Jesus. "Too stinky. Too crowded."

One child shares that she believes Joseph looked at Jesus and said, "I love you, and you're the best baby I've ever seen. There. I said it." YouTube|Southland Christian Church

Another child says she believes the new baby will "change the world," while another comments that she thinks Joseph looked at his son and exclaimed, "I love you, and you're the best baby I've ever seen. There. I said it."

It's cute comments like these that Neil Gregory, a video producer for the church, says they were secretly hoping for.

"We really didn't want to script it because we knew the kids would give us better sound bites than anything we could come up with on our own," said Gregory. "And they did."

Whalbrink says Southland Christian Church has been contacted by people everywhere — from the U.S. to Canada to Australia — all of whom have said that the video has warmed their hearts and made them smile, regardless of their religious affiliation.

"We're reaching people in a different way that we ever expected," Whalbrink told TODAY Parents.

The video was produced for Southland Christian Church's Christmas Eve service in 2015, but has recently gone viral. YouTube|Southland Christian Church

Gregory agrees, adding that the real stars of the funny video are the kids who shared their thoughts with the production team.

"When you put something together like this, you never think it will go beyond your church. But it's really encouraging to see what's happening and how many people are enjoying the video."

