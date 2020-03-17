Sign up for our newsletter

Like many New York City kids, Hoda Kotb's oldest daughter Haley Joy is holed up indoors today.

But she's still able to get her groove on, thanks to a livestream of her favorite music class.

Ryan Christopher of Music for Aardvarks Manhattan will livestream his popular NYC-based music class every Tuesday while in-person classes are canceled.

He's just one of the many entrepreneurs who are creatively getting through the coronavirus crisis while maintaining an income.

"Introducing the world of music to children is a passion of mine — it's also my livelihood," he wrote on his website.

While Haley Joy grooved to the "Belly Button Song," Craig Melvin's kids broke it down to some classic MC Hammer.

