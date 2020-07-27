Kids accidentally break $64,000 sculpture at Museum of Glass

Sign up for our newsletter

Two kids learned that it’s a fragile world after all when they accidentally smashed a $64,000 glass replica of a Disney castle at the Shanghai Museum of Glass.

In a statement on the Chinese social media site Weibo, a museum spokesperson wrote that the youngsters “hit the exhibit counter when they were chasing each other.” The tower was “demolished,” while other parts were damaged.

The Arribas Brothers donated "The Fantasy Castle" to the Shanghai Museum of Glass in May 2016. Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Spanish artisan Miguel Arribas spent approximately 500 hours perfecting The Fantasy Castle, which features 30,000 individual pieces and 24-carat gold.

But Miguel is taking it in stride, according to Rudy Arribas, president of Arribas Brothers, the company behind the shattered masterpiece.

“Luckily it’s not destroyed. As soon as the coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted, Miguel will go to Shanghai and do the repair. He loves to travel,” Rudy told TODAY Parents. “Miguel just is glad people are looking at his beautiful work.”

Rudy added that Arribas Brothers, which specializes in Disney collectibles, has stores at Disney parks and resorts around the world.

“We're used to kids and this kind of stuff happening,” he explained. “Glass breaks. Nothing is done on purpose.”

Glassblower Miguel Arribas will fly to Shanghai, China, to repair the castle when coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted. Courtesy Rudy Arribas

This is the second time The Fantasy Castle will require repairs. The first time was due to vibrations caused by local trains going back and forth, Rudy said.

The Shanghai Museum of Glass apologized online for the temporarily “imperfect” castle and urged patrons to “follow museum social courtesy.”

“Do not climb over barricades, do not touch the exhibits. No chasing,” the museum's statement said. “We have to do our duties together to protect the exhibits and the museum environment.”

