The Grinch, who lived just north of Whoville, may have hated Christmas, but in a hilarious new set of photos, the fuzzy green meanie is the one being disliked — by kids posing in photos with him.

Kim Durham, a mom of two who runs a photography business in Gravette, Arkansas, says she's a fan of the movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and while folding laundry and watching the film this summer, she was struck with an idea.

A wonderful, awful idea.

Kim Durham, an Arkansas photographer, staged Grinch holiday photo shoots after being struck with the idea while watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Kim Durham Photography

Durham says the reaction these twin boys gave to her Grinch made her laugh the hardest. Kim Durham Photography

"I've seen photographers do their take on the Grinch photos before, but we took our spin and ran with it," Durham told TODAY Parents.

Durham's spin includes her 16-year-old son, Trenton, dressed in a convincing Grinch costume, posing for photos on a Christmas tree farm with kids in a leopard print chair. Durham says this initial round of photos were promotional photos for upcoming Grinch photo sessions, and while she had a feeling some of her tiny models would be afraid of the Grinch, she was surprised by the hilarity that ensued when she got behind her camera lens.

The Grinch in Durham's photo shoot was played by her 16-year-old son, Trenton. Kim Durham Photography

The mom of two combined homemade elements and store-bought items to make the perfect Grinch costume. Kim Durham Photography

The images captured by Durham show kids sobbing, pushing the Grinch away and doing everything possible to avoid interacting with the iconic holiday character.

Durham says during the chaos, most parents were laughing.

"The twin boys were so much fun and so hysterical," said Durham. "Their mom and I are best friends, so we kind of knew they'd have a reaction ... with everyone else, we had no idea how they'd react. One little girl cried first and then she ended up kissing him and petting his hair. Another little girl was terrified and just wanted to play with the decoration on the tree."

Durham's future Grinch-themed shoots are completely booked, with a waiting list for next season already started. Kim Durham Photography

"It's oddly funny how many people love their kids' reactions," Durham added.

And, the parents aren't the only ones who loved the kids' funny responses: Durham has booked 70 ten-minute sessions for her upcoming Grinch photo shoots, and has a cancellation wait list and a waiting list for next year's sessions. Durham says she'll also be surprising fans of her work with a few pop-up photo sessions at her local Christmas tree farm.

Durham says not every child she photographed was afraid of the Grinch. Kim Durham Photography

"I had no idea it would be this wildly popular — I set out just to offer some funny alternative photos and we've booked up through the end of the year," said Durham. "But our Grinch is 16 years old and having a blast. He never scares the children intentionally, or even talks to them. At the end of the shoot, he takes off his costume and plays with the kids for a few minutes to show them he's not all that scary."