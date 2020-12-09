Two children who were reported missing were found more than 100 miles away from home after taking a Range Rover belonging to one's parents out for a joy ride from New York City to New Jersey on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police in New York City said the children, a 12-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl, were cousins who were last seen on camera climbing into a white Range Rover near their home in Queens.

The children were reported missing after a parent called the police on Monday morning saying they believed the two kids had stolen and driven their vehicle towards Staten Island, police said.

Police said they caught wind of their location after the kids used a parent's credit card at a rest stop.

Delaware state police officers stopped the children after they drove over a bridge near the New Jersey and Delaware border, NBC New York reported.

Police said officers remained with the children until they were reunited with their family members on Monday afternoon, the affiliate reported.

No injuries or accidents were reported.

It was unclear how or why the children made the drive from New York to New Jersey. No other details were immediately available.