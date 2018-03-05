'You're lying': Khloe Kardashian shocked to learn she's having a girl

share tweet pin email

Khloe Kardashian is having a girl!

The pregnant Kardashian sister got the big news on Sunday night's episode of her family's reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but it took a while for it to sink in.

The mom-to-be found out all about it during phone call from sister and new mom Kylie Jenner.

"You're having a girl!" Kylie said, reading the news from the doctor.

Khloe's response? "You're lying!" After Kylie assured her it was true, she still couldn't make sense of it.

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl," she said as her eyes welled up and her face revealed more than shock.

She was visibly disappointed, too.

Big sister Kim, who recently welcomed a second daughter of her own, confessed, "It's OK. I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl, too."

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Once Khloe had time to process the news, she said, "When you have your mind made up as to what you're having — like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know — and then when you find out it's the complete opposite, it's just a shock."

After the episode aired, the 33-year-old took to Twitter and proved she's moved on past her initial reaction — way past it — and is now absolutely thrilled to be bringing another girl to the family.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!!" she wrote, referencing Kim and Kylie's daughters born this year.

Now that fans know Khloe will be keeping up with a daughter soon, there's just one more thing they want to know: Will her name start with a "K"?

I think a T but a K is an option as well. Thatâs as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

That remains mystery — and a possibility.