Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are sharing their joy in the form of new pics of Kardashian's growing baby bump.
The bleached-blond mom-to-be, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her belly in a form-fitting black dress, captioning it, "Officially 6 months."
In another, a suited-up Thompson, who plays pro basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, bends down to give his lady a peck on the lips. "Mom and Dad," Kardashian captioned the cute pic.
In late December, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star announced her pregnancy with a black-and-white pic of her hands and Thompson's hands cradling her baby bump.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she gushed in the caption before thanking Thompson for treating her like a "queen."
Since then, it seems, the couple's excitement has only grown, and if Kardashian's Instagram is any indication, the stylish pair is kicking off 2018 very much in love.
On Monday, Kardashian — whose older sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, is expecting her third child via a surrogate (and whose younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is rumored to be pregnant) — shared her first photo of the year, another pic of the pair smooching.
"Day 1 of 2018," she wrote.
Here's wishing Khloe and Tristan all the best this year!