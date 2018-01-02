share tweet pin email

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are sharing their joy in the form of new pics of Kardashian's growing baby bump.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

The bleached-blond mom-to-be, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her belly in a form-fitting black dress, captioning it, "Officially 6 months."

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

In another, a suited-up Thompson, who plays pro basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, bends down to give his lady a peck on the lips. "Mom and Dad," Kardashian captioned the cute pic.

In late December, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star announced her pregnancy with a black-and-white pic of her hands and Thompson's hands cradling her baby bump.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she gushed in the caption before thanking Thompson for treating her like a "queen."

Since then, it seems, the couple's excitement has only grown, and if Kardashian's Instagram is any indication, the stylish pair is kicking off 2018 very much in love.

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

On Monday, Kardashian — whose older sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, is expecting her third child via a surrogate (and whose younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is rumored to be pregnant) — shared her first photo of the year, another pic of the pair smooching.

"Day 1 of 2018," she wrote.

Here's wishing Khloe and Tristan all the best this year!