Khloe Kardashian has finally gifted the world with a first look at baby True.

The first-time mom shared a video of her 1-month-old on Instagram this weekend, and it’s already clear this photogenic little girl fits right in with the Kardashian klan.

True Thompson has chubby cheeks, black hair and beautiful brown eyes framed by dark lashes. Kardashian used a Snapchat filter on her daughter, giving her an enormous yellow-white flower on her cheek and butterflies flying overhead.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

“Happy 1 month old, mama,” the 33-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star says in the video. “I love you, pretty girl.”

Fans of Kardashian have been waiting with breathless anticipation for True’s debut ever since she and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, shared the baby news in mid-April.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote days after the birth. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family!”

Kardashian is also already sharing every parent's plight of watching their little one grow up too fast.

"I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow," she tweeted earlier this week.

I canât believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

Of course, Kardashian didn’t expect to carry a daughter at all. In an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that aired in March, she revealed that she was floored to learn she wasn’t having a son.

The shock has long since worn off.

Kardashian held an extravagant pink baby shower complete with a rose flower wall to celebrate True. She also shared her excitement at having a daughter on Twitter.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” she tweeted in March, with a nod to Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter and Kylie Jenner’s newborn, both born in 2018.

Those perfect chubby cheeks probably don’t hurt, either.

Congrats again to the new mama!