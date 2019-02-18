Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 18, 2019, 10:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with the ... critics?

The reality TV star fired back when fans questioned how she's able to take care of her baby while having long fingernails, after the new mom posted a photo of her cherry red manicure on social media.

"How do you change diapers?!" one person wrote.

While parenting choices are personal and mom-shaming is never OK, it's a good question. Yet some people were even harsher.

"The nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her," someone else wrote.

Kardashian brushed the criticism aside on Twitter, assuring fans that she's doing just fine in the mom department.

"It's annoying when people talk about my nails," she wrote on Twitter. "Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. happy Monday to you."

It's not the first time a Kardashian has been the target of mom-shaming.

Last fall, critics called out Kardashian's big sister Kim for appearing to give her then-2-year-old son, Saint, a pacifier — she later posted that it was actually candy, not a pacifier — and after that, for letting her 5-year-old daughter, North, wear red lipstick.

Kardashian is mom to one child, 10-month-old True Thompson, her daughter with partner Tristan Thompson.