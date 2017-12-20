Parents

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting! See her heartfelt announcement

TODAY

Khloe Kardashian’s dream has come true: She’s going to be a mom.

After much speculation, the reality TV star has confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. She made the announcement with a black-and-white Instagram photo of her hands and Thompson’s hands cradling her baby bump.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Kardashian, 33, also wrote a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she began her message. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She thanked Thompson for treating her like a “queen” and for making her feel beautiful.

“Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!” she wrote.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Kardashian is going to be a mom for the first time.

Kardashian explained to her fans that she’d been keeping her pregnancy quiet so that she and her family and close friends could privately enjoy the moment together.

“I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!” she added.

We’re in the midst of a Kardashian baby boom. Her older sister, Kim, 37, confirmed earlier this year that she and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via a surrogate. In addition, it’s been reported that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant.

