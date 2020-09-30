Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome 2nd child: 'A little bit of heaven'

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, have welcomed a baby girl!

Eniko confirmed the happy news in a sweet social media post early Wednesday morning.

"Thankful, grateful, blessed," the new mom wrote. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more."

She also shared her daughter's gorgeous name: Kaori Mai Hart. According to the post, her daughter was born on Sept. 29.

Eniko shared the same image to her Instagram story, adding the caption "Hello princess" with two heart graphics.

This is the couple's second child; their son, Kenzo, is 2. Kevin has two other children, Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, from a previous marriage.

Eniko first announced her pregnancy in March, when she shared a glamorous photo of her pregnant stomach on Instagram.

"In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!" she wrote at the time. "Soon to be a family of six #glowingandgrowing"

Two weeks ago, Kevin shared another maternity photo of his wife on Instagram, including plenty of fire emojis in the caption and called her "absolutely stunning."

The new father hasn't yet posted anything public about his daughter's birth.

The family has had some tumultuous years, including Eniko discovering her husband's infidelity while she was pregnant with their first child.

"I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you're out of here,” Eniko said in December 2019. "So, as long as he behaves, we’re good."

In September 2019, Kevin was seriously injured in a car accident, but later recovered.

Like many around the country, the couple has spent the past few months social distancing and staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Kevin began a hilarious Instagram series called "Confessions from the Hart," where he shares funny but embarrassing stories that keep his 87.5 million Instagram followers laughing.

In August, Hart said that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.