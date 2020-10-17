Kevin Hart shares adorable update on 2-week-old daughter Kaori Mai

It's all smiles here for Kevin Hart.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian shared an adorable photo of his fourth child, Kaori Mai Hart, who was born on Sept. 29, 2020. It marks the first time Hart has posted a pic of his newborn baby girl to his Instagram feed.

"All I can do is smile 🤦🏾‍♂️," he captioned the pic. In the photo, Hart's mother-in-law can be seen cradling baby Kaori in her lap, who is looking up with her eyes wide open and her tongue sticking out.

Kaori is the second child for Hart and his wife of four years Eniko Hart. Baby Kaori joins her three siblings: Kenzo, 2, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15.

Eniko also posted a pic of her mom, Honey Andrea, holding the baby to her feed as well. "Chileeee this is honey’s baby ok.. She’s gonna kill me..," she wrote, sharing a sentiment many people are able to relate to.

On Oct. 5, Eniko gave the world the first look at her adorable baby daughter. "When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," she wrote. "Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light."

She also posted a photo of Kaori being held by her big brother Hendrix, who is Kevin Hart's son from a previous marriage. In the pic, they are joined by Kevin's daughter Heaven who is from the same marriage, as well as Kevin and Eniko's son, Kenzo to form what Eniko called the #fourhartbeats.

Eniko first announced her pregnancy back in March, when she shared a glamorous photo of her pregnant stomach on Instagram.

"In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!" she wrote at the time. "Soon to be a family of six #glowingandgrowing"

In August, Hart said that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.