Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, shares 1st pic of their newborn daughter

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, has given the world the first look at their adorable baby daughter!

Eniko Hart posted a photo on Instagram Monday of her holding their newest daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, who was born Sept. 29.

"When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," she wrote. "Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light."

She also posted a photo of Kaori being held by her big brother Hendrix, 12, who is Kevin Hart's son from a previous marriage. They are joined by Kevin's daughter Heaven, 15, from the same marriage, as well as Kevin and Eniko's son, Kenzo, 2, to form what Eniko called the #fourhartbeats.

"Our hearts are full!" Eniko Hart wrote.

Kevin Hart shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, "God is amazing .... #Harts #4."

Eniko Hart announced their daughter's birth on Sept. 30 with a message on Instagram.

"Thankful, grateful, blessed," the new mom wrote. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more."

She first announced her pregnancy in March, when she shared a photo of her pregnant stomach on Instagram.

The newest addition to the family comes a year after Kevin Hart was seriously injured in a car accident, and he has since made a recovery. Kevin Hart also revealed in August that he had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year.